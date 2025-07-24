Mukuba was seeing first-team reps at safety Thursday, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation reports.

The 2025 second-round pick appears to be in a prime position to play meaningful snaps early in his career earning first-team reps in Philly's nickel defense. With Cooper DeJean reportedly moving all over the secondary, it will be interesting to see how Mukuba, who led the SEC in interceptions with five last year, continues to fit in the defensive plans.