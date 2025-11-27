The Eagles placed Mukuba (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

Mukuba fractured his right ankle during the Eagles' 24-21 overtime loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday. His placement on IR means he'll be forced to miss at least the next four games, though considering he's undergoing surgery, it's unclear whether he'll be available to return this season, even if the Eagles qualify for the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday that Sydney Brown is slated to start at safety alongside Reed Blankenship (thigh) in Mukuba's absence.