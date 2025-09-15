Mukuba recorded six total tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

The 2025 second-round pick from Texas appears to be emerging as another defensive star for the Eagles, having now recorded 10 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and one interception through his first two NFL games. Mukuba has been on the field for 91 of the Philadelphia's 113 defensive snaps this season, so it appears he's already established himself as one of the team's top safeties. The 22-year-old will look to build on his strong start when the Eagles face the Rams in Week 3.