Mukuba did not participate in Monday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Mukuba may have picked up the injury during Saturday's practice, when he collided with Danny Gray in team drills. The severity of the injury hasn't been announced, but Mukuba will be limited to sideline work until he's fully recovered from his injury, which could impact his availability for the Eagles' preseason opener against the Bengals on Aug. 7. The rookie second-rounder is projected to start at safety alongside Reed Blankenship, so Mukuba's absence opens the door for Tristin McCollum and Sydney Brown to get more reps with the first-team defense.