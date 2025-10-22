Mukuba registered three tackles (one solo) and an interception Sunday in a 28-22 win against the Vikings.

Mukuba's biggest play was a second-quarter pickoff of Carson Wentz. The rookie safety logged every one of the Eagles' defensive snaps, as he's done in three of the past four games. On the campaign, Mukuba has tallied 35 tackles (including 0.5 sacks) and three defensed passes (including two interceptions).