Mukuba recorded six tackles (four solo) Sunday in a 31-25 win against Tampa Bay in Week 4.

Mukuba finished third on Philadelphia in tackles in the victory. The rookie safety played 100 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps for the first time and has now tallied 19 tackles (including 0.5 sacks) and an interception through four games.

