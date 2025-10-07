default-cbs-image
Mukuba logged six tackles (four solo) during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

For a second straight game, the rookie second-rounder posted six stops while playing every single defensive snap. Mukuba is now up to 25 tackles (16 solo) and one interception through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.

