Eagles' Andrew Mukuba: Registers six stops vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mukuba logged six tackles (four solo) during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
For a second straight game, the rookie second-rounder posted six stops while playing every single defensive snap. Mukuba is now up to 25 tackles (16 solo) and one interception through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.
