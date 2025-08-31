Mukuba (hamstring) is suited up for practice Sunday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Mukuba missed practice at the end of the week due to a hamstring issue, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious. While Mukuba is present and in uniform Sunday, it's not yet clear if he'll be limited at all during the session. The rookie second-round pick is slated for a rotational role at safety in his first NFL campaign.