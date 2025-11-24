Mukuba appeared to injure his right leg in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Mukuba looked to suffer the injury while making a tackle on George Pickens within the final minute of the fourth quarter, and the injury was severe enough for the former to be carted to the locker room. Mukuba will undergo further tests to evaluate the severity of the injury, but the rookie second-rounder is facing an uphill battle to play on a shortened week, as the Eagles' next game takes place Friday against the Bears. Reed Blankenship (thigh) also left Sunday's game due to an injury, and with Marcus Epps (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Sydney Brown could emerge into a starting role at safety.