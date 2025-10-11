default-cbs-image
Mukuba recorded seven tackles (three solo) with one pass defensed in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Mukuba led the Eagles' defense with 66 defensive snaps, a 96 percent clip. That was enough for him to log a season-high seven tackles, although only three were solo. Mukuba should have the chance to make an increased impact as his rookie season continues.

