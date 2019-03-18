Sendejo came to terms with the Eagles on a one-year contract Monday, Peter Schrager reports.

With Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod still atop the roster in Philadelphia it isn't likely that Sendejo will start, though he could play a key role in three-safety packages. The 31-year-old veteran has amassed 58 starts, 356 tackles and six interceptions in his NFL career.

