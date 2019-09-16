Sendejo recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

Sendejo managed a disruptive performance despite playing only 20 snaps on defense (30 percent). The veteran's rotational role keeps him off the fantasy radar in most IDP formats, but Sendejo could conceivably earn increased snaps if he continues to impress versus the Lions in Week 3.

