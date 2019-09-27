Eagles' Andrew Sendejo: Stepping up due to injuries
Sendejo had eight tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
Sendejo played 65 of 81 defensive snaps Thursday after playing 82 total defensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season. The veteran safety should continue to see increased opportunities in the secondary if Ronald Darby (hamstring), Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (head/neck) are forced to miss additional time.
