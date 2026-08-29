Dalton completed 12 of 19 passes for 104 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Eagles' 30-13 preseason loss to the Bengals on Friday.

Dalton took over for Tanner McKee to open the second half and got plenty of work, with the highlight of his night a five-yard touchdown pass to Carson Steele late in the third quarter. Dalton finished the preseason having completed 18 of 35 passes for 168 yards with Friday's touchdown, and his performance Friday may have been sufficient to garner him the No. 2 job to open the season.