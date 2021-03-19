The Eagles and Harris agreed to a contract Friday, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
Harris arrives in Philadelphia to a secondary lacking much depth at safety and with Rodney McLeod just three months into his recovery from a torn ACL. Depending on how the Eagles proceed this offseason, Harris is poised to be the Week 1 starter at free safety after back-to-back productive campaigns in Minnesota. During that stretch, he totaled 164 tackles (93 solo), 18 pass defenses, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in 30 games.