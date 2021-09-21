Harris made 10 tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Harris is off to a solid start with his new team after the career year he put up in Minnesota last season. He was the only Eagle to play all of his team's defensive snaps in the ballgame, so with that kind of opportunity, some big plays should be forthcoming.
