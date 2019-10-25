Rush is expected to start Sunday against the Bills, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rush was signed off the Raiders' practice squad earlier this week, but he originally signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of UAB in April before waived over the summer. The 23-year-old should see a sizable role as he makes his NFL debut Sunday at Buffalo, with Tim Jernigan (foot) missing the last five games and with Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) and Malik Jackson (foot) on injured reserve. The only other healthy defensive tackle on the roster besides All-Pro Fletcher Cox is another undrafted rookie in Albert Huggins, who was also signed this week.