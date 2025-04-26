The Eagles selected Powell-Ryland in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Powell-Ryland started out at Florida before transferring to Virginia Tech and developing into a force off the edge. He had 16.0 sacks as a fifth-year senior in 2024. Powell-Ryland tested well at the combine, too, clocking a 4.69 40-yard dash and turning in a 36.5-inch vertical. He's undersized for an NFL edge (6-foot-2, 258 with 31.25-inch arms), which may explain his fall to the sixth round. That said, he has natural pass rush ability and is an interesting addition to Philadelphia's collection of guys who can get after the quarterback.