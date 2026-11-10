Ebiketie will remain with the Eagles after his reported trade to the Bengals on Tuesday fell through and won't be completed, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Earlier Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed that the Eagles agreed to send Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The trade wasn't cancelled due to concerns over Ebiketie's physical; instead, the Bengals opted to call it off since they would have lost a third-round compensatory pick if the deal was completed, per Rapoport. The Eagles could still look to move Ebiketie elsewhere prior to Tuesday's deadline, but barring another trade, he'll suit up for Philadelphia in its Week 10 game against Pittsburgh.