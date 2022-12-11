site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Arryn Siposs: Will not return
Siposs (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Giants.
Siposs' absence will leave the Eagles without a punter for the remainder of Week 14. Who will take his place in his absence is not yet known.
