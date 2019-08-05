Eagles' Asantay Brown: Back with Eagles
Brown signed a contract with the Eagles on Sunday.
Brown's signing comes after fellow linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a knee sprain that will leave him sidelined for multiple weeks, so the second-year player will be an extra defensive body for the Eagles during training camp. Brown signed with the Eagles last year as an undrafted free agent but was waived prior to the start of the season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Samuels
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Thompson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...