The Eagles signed Watkins to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

The 25-year-old wideout had spent the entire year with Cleveland's practice squad and he has yet to appear in an NFL game. Watkins was able to haul in 16 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns in their three preseason outing, and he'll look to make a push for a spot on Philadelphia's active roster this offseason.