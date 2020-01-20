Play

Maddox logged 47 tackles (38 solo), one sack, and 10 passes defensed over 12 games in 2019.

Maddox played one fewer game than in his rookie season but managed to set new career highs in virtually every relevant category. He missed Weeks 5 through 7 with a neck sprain and a concussion but immediately returned to his role as the starting slot corner, a role he'll likely reprise next season.

