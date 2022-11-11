Maddox (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Friday marks Maddox' second consecutive missed practice due to a hamstring issue he picked up during Philadelphia's Week 9 contest in Houston. The 26-year-old will have one more opportunity to log any activity Saturday before he'll have to carry an injury designation into Monday's game against Washington. If Maddox is eventually ruled out, as it's currently looking that way, then Zech McPhearson and Josiah Scott (ankle) would be candidates for additional cornerback snaps behind starters James Bradberry and Darius Slay.