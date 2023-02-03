Maddox (toe) doesn't have a designation after the first week of preparation ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

After sustaining a toe injury Week 16, Maddox missed the Eagles' ensuing three games before returning for this past Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He since has been listed on Philadelphia practice reports with toe and rest, so despite taking in Friday's session in a walking boot -- per Zach Berman of The Athletic -- Maddox doesn't appear to be in danger of sitting out the Super Bowl considering his lack of designation more than a week ahead of the contest.