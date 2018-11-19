Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Avoids serious injury
Maddox's knee injury appears to be less serious than initially thought, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Maddox appeared to suffer a significant knee injury Sunday but there's been some good news for the young cornerback. While the specifics of the injury remain unclear, the issue isn't thought to be longterm. Maddox is considered day-to-day with the injury and hasn't been ruled out for Week 12, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports. Look for Chandon Sullivan and Cre'von LeBlanc likely to see some extra snaps if Maddox is ultimately held out.
