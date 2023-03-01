Maddox appeared in nine regular-season games and recorded 43 tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery across 439 defensive snaps.

Maddox missed multiple games in a row three separate times during the campaign due to a trio of different injuries, but when available, he was a force for Philadelphia's stout defense. After missing the divisional-round win over the Giants, the fifth-year cornerback returned to action for the NFL Championship Game and Super Bowl, totaling 10 tackles during those two games. He signed a three-year extension with the Eagles during the 2021 season, so he's still under contract for two more seasons and should remain a prominent part of the secondary as long as he stays healthy.