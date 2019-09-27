Play

Maddox was carted off the field with an apparent head/neck injury Thursday against the Packers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maddox was the recipient of a vicious friendly-fire shot late in the fourth quarter Thursday. The 23-year-old spent a considerable amount of time on the ground before being carried off on a stretcher.

