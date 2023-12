Maddox (pectoral) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Maddox has missed the Eagles' last 13 games with this pectoral issue, and despite not having an injury designation in Week 17, he must be activated to the team's active roster in order to suit up Sunday. The addition of Maddox would be huge for a Philadelphia secondary that's already without Darius Slay in Week 17.