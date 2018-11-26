Maddox (knee/ankle) could play against the Redskins in Week 13, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Maddox missed Week 12 due to his injuries suffered against the Saints the week prior, but he's doing well now, according to head coach Doug Pederson. Expect an update later in the week with Maddox's practice status, as that will give a better indication of his ability to play Sunday.

