Coach Nick Sirianni wouldn't rule out the possibility of Maddox (pectoral) returning at some point this season when asked about it Friday, Dave Zangoro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maddox has been on injured reserve since tearing his pectoral in Week 2 against the Vikings. Sirianni didn't provide a timetable for the cornerback's return, but it's encouraging that Maddox still has a chance to play this season.