Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday he's "hopeful" that Maddox (toe) will return to practice Wednesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Maddox has not practiced or played since he sustained a toe injury in the Week 16 loss to Dallas. While Sirianni did express optimism, he also clarified that the team still needs to see the cornerback perform "the football movements that he has to go out there and do," before deciding if he's fit to play again. The 26-year-old was also seen with a walking boot in the locker room following Saturday's divisional-round win over the Giants, per Frank. Therefore, it could be more likely that Maddox will be ready to return by the Super Bowl if Philadelphia advances with a win during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
More News
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Sitting out Saturday's playoff tilt•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Officially out for Week 18•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Requires walking boot•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Hurts toe Saturday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Back on active roster•