Maddox is suffering from cramps and is probable to return to Sunday's game against the Redskins, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

It's likely that Maddox will need time to replenish fluids before returning, but his absence shouldn't be too lengthy. As long as he's sidelined, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas are both candidates to receive an increase in snaps.

