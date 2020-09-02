Maddox was sidelined from Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear how Maddox suffered the injury, but he was only listed as day-to-day, signalling the injury isn't considered serious. The 24-year-old is again expected to handle starting duties, after he logged 47 tackles (38 solo), one sack and 10 passes broken up over 12 games in 2019. Although it's too early to tell, if Maddox is forced to miss Week 1, Sidney Jones and Nickell Robey-Coleman would be in line for a bump in snaps.
More News
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Posts 10 pass breakups in 2019•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Shakes off injury•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Status questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Logs four tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Makes seven tackles in loss•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Regains slot gig•