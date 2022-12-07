Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following a stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
More News
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: IR-bound with hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Won't play vs. Washington•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Another missed session Friday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday•