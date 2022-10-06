Maddox (ankle) did not participate during the Eagles' practice Thursday.
Maddox was seen in a walking boot on Philadelphia's sideline after suffering an ankle injury during the team's Week 4 win over Jacksonville. While the 26-year-old did not suit up for the second straight practice, he was seen running light sprints and working on agility drills off to the side Thursday, per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. If Maddox cannot log a limited practice Friday, expect Zech McPhearson to step in as the Eagles' nickel corner during Sunday's game against Arizona.