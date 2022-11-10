Maddox (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Maddox appears to have picked up an apparent hamstring injury during last Thursday's matchup against Houston, and he was unable to participate in this Thursday's practice as a result. Luckily, the 26-year-old gets the benefit of having 10 days worth of rest between Philadelphia's Week 9 and Week 10 contest, but he'll still presumably need to practice in some capacity either Friday or Saturday to have a shot at playing Monday versus Washington. If Maddox is eventually ruled out, Zech McPhearson and Josiah Scott (ankle) would be candidates for additional cornerback snaps behind starters James Bradberry and Darius Slay.