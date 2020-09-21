Maddox made eight unassisted tackles in Sunday's 37-19 loss over the Rams.
Maddox was picked on early and often as the Rams sought to avoid throwing in the direction of Darius Slay. If the trend continues, Maddox may be among the top options at corner in IDP leagues this season.
