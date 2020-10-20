Maddox (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Maddox has missed the last three games, and his estimated LP doesn't necessarily provide optimism for a return for Thursday's game versus the Giants, as the cornerback was limited all week leading up to a Week 6 loss to the Ravens, which he ultimately was inactive for. Still, he'll likely carry a questionable tag into Thursday's divisional clash. If he's unable to go, Nickell Robey-Coleman is expected to start in his place again.