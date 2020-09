Maddox (ankle) expects to miss a week or two due to his injury, Marc Farzetta of 975 Mornings reports.

The injury will likely keep Maddox out of the Eagles' Week 4 trip to San Francisco, and it sounds like the cornerback could miss the Week 5 game in Pittsburgh as well. Cre'von LeBlanc should fill in as a starting cornerback for as long as Maddox is out.