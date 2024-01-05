Maddox (elbow) was a full participant in practice Thursday after being estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Maddox spent 13 games on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle before returning for the Eagles' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals, but he came away from that game with the elbow issue. However, the cornerback appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox played on 38 percent of the defensive snaps against Arizona.