Maddox will compete with the recently-signed Steven Nelson for a spot at corner opposite Darius Slay, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles official site reports.

Maddox looked set to reprise his 2020 role opposite Slay despite ranking as one of the worst corners in the league. As a result of the 25-year-old's poor play, there had been rumors of a move to nickel corner all offseason, so he should retain a job of some sort no matter how things play out with Nelson in camp.