Maddox (ankle/knee) could play in Sunday's Week 15 matchup with the Rams, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Maddox has missed Philadelphia's last three games and hasn't practiced since suffering his Week 11. However, coach Doug Pederson expressed hope that the rookie would be able to return in Week 15. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game for the time being.

