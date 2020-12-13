site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Hurts knee Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
Maddox left Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury.
Maddox exited in the second quarter. For the time being, Nickell Robey-Coleman could bump outside from his typical slot spot. Otherwise, either Kevon Seymour or Jameson Houston will handle the outside in place of Maddox.
