Maddox suffered a neck injury and a concussion during Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Maddox exited Thursday's contest on a stretched on the penultimate play of the game. The 23-year-old was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation, but he was discharged in short order and returned with his teammates to Philadelphia that night. An official timetable his return remains undisclosed, but based on early diagnoses it appears as though Maddox has escaped without an injury that would jeopardize his career. The second-year pro will benefit from some extra recovery days before Week 5's tilt against the Jets.

