Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Injury details disclosed
Maddox suffered a neck injury and a concussion during Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
Maddox exited Thursday's contest on a stretched on the penultimate play of the game. The 23-year-old was immediately taken to a hospital for evaluation, but he was discharged in short order and returned with his teammates to Philadelphia that night. An official timetable his return remains undisclosed, but based on early diagnoses it appears as though Maddox has escaped without an injury that would jeopardize his career. The second-year pro will benefit from some extra recovery days before Week 5's tilt against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...