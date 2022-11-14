Philadelphia placed Maddox (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Monday.
Maddox will be forced to miss at least the Eagles' next four games as he recovers from a hamstring injury he seems to have sustained in Week 9 at Houston. 2020 fourth-rounder Josiah Scott will likely operate as Philadelphia's primary slot corner until Maddox is healthy enough to play again.
