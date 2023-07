Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during training camp Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maddox suffered a toe injury toward the end of last season, but he did suit up for the Super Bowl. Whether the injury is still affecting him, or if he's being held back for precautionary reasons is unknown. However, considering his importance to the Eagles' secondary, it makes sense for the team to err on the side of caution with the 27-year-old.