Maddox (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Maddox was forced to miss his second straight game Sunday with the ankle issue, but the fact that he was able to practice in some capacity is a positive sign. With Darious Slay stuck in concussion protocol, Cre'von LeBlanc, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Craig James are the only healthy cornerbacks on the depth chart at the moment. Maddox will hope to progress to full practice before having a chance to suit up in Sunday's game against Baltimore.