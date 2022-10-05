Maddox (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Maddox was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Week 4's win over the Jaguars, which ultimately led to him sitting out the contest. He was seen in a walking boot on the sideline during the game, although it was expected to a short-term injury. He is officially questionable for Week 5 against the Cardinals.
