Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Logs four tackles in loss
Maddox made four solo tackles in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle.
Maddox once again placed third among Eagles cornerbacks in snaps with 45. The 23-year-old has yet to record a sack or an interception in seven games this year, but he'll have a good chance for a big play Week 13 against the Dolphins.
