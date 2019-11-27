Play

Maddox made four solo tackles in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Seattle.

Maddox once again placed third among Eagles cornerbacks in snaps with 45. The 23-year-old has yet to record a sack or an interception in seven games this year, but he'll have a good chance for a big play Week 13 against the Dolphins.

